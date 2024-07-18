ICC Reportedly Lost Rs 167 Crore For Hosting T20 World Cup Matches In USA; Will Jay Shah Take Over As Chairman Now?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly lost a whopping Rs 167 crore after hosting several matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States of America. The Press Trust Of India reported that losses to the tune of more than USD 20 million incurred by the global body despite New York hosting the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash on June 9.

USA hosted 16 matches of the World Cup in total, the first time the tournament was held in America. New York (8) got the most number of games followed by Florida and Texas with 4 each.

This is set to be one of the main topics of discussion at the ICC's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Colombo starting July 19. While the nine-point agenda of the AGM doesn't include the event's financial details, but it will be discussed by the board as a "post-event report", which is a standard operating procedure.

ICC's new external auditor appointment is also on the agenda along with discussions on ICC memberships, report from associate member's meeting and ICC development Awards presentation.

The other important point -- India not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy -- is not a part of the ICC Board's official agenda unless it is brought with permission of the chair under the section "Any Other Business".

Will Jay Shah take over as chairman?

As the ICC Annual Conference gets underway in Sri Lanka, all eyes are on BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Speculation is rife about when Shah will ascend to the role of ICC chairman, replacing Greg Barclay.

Key Discussion: Shah's Future Role

A well-informed ICC insider told PTI that a crucial topic at the conference is the timing of Shah's potential move to the top job in international cricket. "The question isn't if, but when," the insider noted. "Shah still has a year left as BCCI secretary before he must step down for his cooling-off period in 2025 as per the board's rules. However, for Shah to take over in 2025, Barclay wouldn't be able to complete his third term, which runs from December 2024 to December 2026."

Possible Changes to Chairmanship Terms

There's ongoing speculation that the ICC might adjust the tenure for its chairman. Presently, the role is structured as three terms of two years each. Discussions may consider changing this to two terms of three years each, still totalling six years.

Strategic Considerations for Shah

If Barclay's current term is modified to three years, it would allow Shah to finish his stint as BCCI secretary before transitioning to the ICC. In this revised scenario, Shah could assume the ICC chairman position in 2025, coinciding with his cooling-off period from the BCCI. By 2028, Shah could then return to potentially become BCCI president.