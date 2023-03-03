ICC rates Indore pitch as 'poor' after third Test concludes in less than 3 days, Holkar stadium receives three demerit points

Indore: Australian players being greeted by Indian players after winning the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Friday, March 3, 2023. Australia won the match by 9 wickets. | PTI

The third test match of the Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia, held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, concluded in just two days and a session. The ICC has labeled the pitch used during the match as "poor" under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, despite it being part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Both teams' spinners greatly benefited from the pitch, which favored spin bowling from the outset on day one, leading to 14 wickets being taken. Overall, 31 wickets fell during the game, with spinners claiming 26 of them, while pacers took only four wickets, with the remaining wicket being a run-out.

Following consultation with the captains of both teams, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, ICC Match Referee Chris Broad has submitted his report, resulting in the Holkar Stadium receiving three demerit points. The BCCI has a period of 14 days to appeal against the sanction if they choose to do so.

Speaking on the pitch, Chris Broad said: “The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start.

"The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match.”