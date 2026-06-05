ICC Partners With Sanrio & Hello Kitty For Women's T20 World Cup 2026 To Attract Younger Fans In Historic First | Instagram |

The International Cricket Council has announced a new partnership with Sanrio ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, bringing Hello Kitty and Friends into international cricket for the first time.

The collaboration will include licensed merchandise, in-venue activations, digital and social content and co-branded fan experiences during the tournament in England and Wales beginning June 12.

A part of Sanrio’s #bestfriendsinsport campaign, the partnership aims to help introduce cricket to younger audiences around the world, especially Gen Z and Millennial fans, while also increasing the visibility of women’s cricket globally.

Fans can already purchase exclusive ICC x Hello Kitty co-branded merchandise through the official ICC Shop.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said the partnership is focused on creating new connections with younger fans through the values shared by women’s cricket and Hello Kitty.

“Hello Kitty has been a symbol of friendship, kindness and creativity for young people around the world. Those values sit at the heart of what Women’s Cricket stands for too," Gupta said.

“Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to speak to young girls and boys everywhere and say – this game is made for you.”

Sanrio COO Silvia Figini added that the partnership reflects the company’s focus on teamwork, friendship and connection through sport.

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup perfectly reflects our vision of ‘One World, Connecting Smiles’, bringing together athletes and fans from different countries and cultures through a shared passion," Figini said.

“Through this collaboration, we hope to inspire new generations to discover the world of cricket while also showing how kindness, friendship and teamwork are values that matter both on and off the field.”

Hello Kitty and Friends activations will take place during selected matches at the tournament, including the tournament opener between England and Sri Lanka.

For the source link to the official release - https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/icc-partners-with-sanrio-hello-kitty-for-icc-women-s-t20-world-cup-2026