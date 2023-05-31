ICC officials in Pakistan to seek assurance about sending their team to India for 2023 World Cup

Geoff Allardice and Greg Barclay in Pakistan. | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice have come to Lahore to convince Pakistan not to push for a hybrid model in the upcoming 2023 World Cup. According to news agency PTI, the ICC has particularly come to Pakistan to have assurances from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding their World Cup participation in India in October-November.

The development comes after PCB chief Najam Sethi declared that Pakistan will not travel to India for the World Cup if the Men in Blue doesn't visit Pakistan for the preceding Asia Cup edition. However, the BCCI is adamant on not travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

As per the hybrid model, four out of 13 Asia Cup matches will take place in Pakistan, while the remaining fixtures, including the final, will be hosted by a neutral venue. A PTI source said:

"The ICC and World Cup hosts, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are concerned with the hybrid model being pushed by Najam Sethi who heads the cricket management committee of the PCB. Although the hybrid model has been suggested by Sethi for the Asia Cup which precedes the ICC event, the concern remains that once accepted for the regional event the PCB might also then ask the ICC to implement it for the World Cup when it comes to Pakistan playing in India."

The source added that Pakistan's participation World Cup participation is critical, adding:

"Naturally neither the ICC nor the BCCI want such a situation since Pakistan's unequivocal participation in matches in India would guarantee the success of Indo-Pakistan matches and also the tournament itself."

ICC General Manager of Cricket Wasim Khan opens up on the matter:

Meanwhile, ICC General Manager of Cricket Wasim Khan told ESPN Cricinfo the following when asked on the matter on Monday:

"That's something that is ongoing at the moment. Greg and Geoff are in Pakistan at the moment. (landed Tuesday morning), discussing a number of areas with the PCB hierarchy. That is certainly up to the two countries and the hierarchy within the ICC to discuss and come to some conclusions."

Barclay and Allardice's visit to Pakistan is the first by high-profile ICC officials since then President Ray Mali did in 2008. The duo will be in the country for two days and will discuss a number of issues, including the ICC financial model.