ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Launch: When, Where And How To Watch Live In India | AI Representational Image

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 schedule launch will be streamed live on JioHotstar and telecast on Star Sports channels from 8:00 PM IST on October 1

Cricket fans in India can watch the much-awaited schedule launch of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 live on Thursday, October 1. The International Cricket Council (ICC) will unveil the tournament's groups and complete match schedule during a special programme in Cape Town, South Africa. The event will begin at 5:30 PM South Africa Standard Time, which is 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

The schedule launch will be available live on JioHotstar and Star Sports television channels in India. Fans can also watch the event live on the ICC's official YouTube channel.

The programme will feature several former and current cricket stars who will share their views on the upcoming tournament and discuss the teams and matches to watch out for.

Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule Launch: Date And Time

- Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026

- Time: 9:00 PM IST

- Venue: Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA), Cape Town, South Africa

- Live streaming: JioHotstar and ICC's official YouTube channel

- Live telecast: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi and Star Sports 3

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The launch show will be hosted by Kass Naidoo, Jatin Sapru and Pommie Mbangwa. Former cricketers Shaun Pollock, Aaron Finch and Brian Lara will join the discussion panel.

Current stars, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins, Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi will also share their thoughts on the tournament.