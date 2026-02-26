ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten South Africa Make Ahmedabad Their Fortress, Aiden Markram Plays Down ‘Peaking Early’ Fears

Aiden Markram | X

Ahmedabad, Feb 26: South Africa has had a perfect tournament so far in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. They defeated New Zealand in the initial stage and then overwhelmed defending champions India in the Super Eight game.

On Thursday, they defeated West Indies by nine wickets to remain strong contenders for a semifinal berth. All these wins have come here in Ahmedabad, which has become their fortress, making them the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

Markram wary of peaking too early

However, SA has faced problems in the knockouts in the past, and the Aiden Markram side will hope they haven't peaked early in the tournament.

"Peaking too early, it's hard to say. We've just taken it game by game and are trying to tackle it head-on and see where it sort of gets us. So yeah, hopefully we can keep continuing the good cricket we're playing," Markram, who made an unbeaten 82 in 46 balls against West Indies, said in the post-match press conference on Thursday.

Markram has already scored 264 runs in the tournament and is the second-highest scorer in the tournament. He is happy to play games in Ahmedabad and win them comprehensively. The final will also be played in Ahmedabad.

"We've been fortunate to play here for sure. We sensed it was tacky up front, it was tacky in the previous day's game that we played here, and obviously that affects the toss and how you operate in the power play, I guess — so that familiarity helps. I think the guys get comfortable with conditions and knowing what to expect. Having said that, the India wicket was completely different to what we've had here," he said.

Team effort key to success

Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch have been exceptional with the ball for the Proteas, and Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj came good in the last game. Today, Maharaj and Jansen had an off day, but Kagiso Rabada joined the party. The skipper was satisfied with everyone putting their foot forward when needed.

"It's massive because you don't ever want to get into a T20 competition where you feel like you're relying on a handful of guys. If one guy has a tough day, you trust that someone picks up their load, and you keep doing that game through game and sharing that sort of load. We're fortunate to be in that position. It doesn't always work out that way, but we're fortunate to be in that position," Markram signed off.