ICC Men’s T20 WC26: Akeal Hosein Credits Fearless Mindset After 3/28 In West Indies’ Big Win At Wankhede

Mumbai, Feb 24: West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein had a productive day against Zimbabwe as he scalped 3/28 in his four overs and felt being fearless was the core philosophy in his mind while bowling.

Hosein was speaking to reporters at the mixed zone after the Windies' big win against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium.

"We all know powerplay bowling is difficult, you have two fielders out. But with that being said, I don't think it's what you bowl in the powerplay, it's who. It depends on the opposition and conditions. And for me as a spinner, one thing I try to get out of my head is the fear of being hit for boundaries. And it's just about sticking to the plan, trying to get the batter to hit where you have your two fielders out," he added.

Successful partnership with Motie

Gudakesh Motie and Hosein picked up seven wickets between them, with the former returning figures of 4/28, and the latter was happy with the way they combined in the game.

"I enjoy bowling in tandem with Motie. And like you rightfully said, the ball has been flying around Wankhede the last couple of games, so it's good for us to get some success here. And we've just been practising hard, we had a couple of sessions here. And sometimes you turn up, you think the pitch isn't spinning when you look at the opposition bowl, but then you have to go out there and make your own assessment and see what's going on. It worked for us today, there was a lot of spin for us, so I'm very happy that we could get some success."

Wankhede poses unique challenge

When asked how much he enjoyed bowling at the Wankhede, Hosein responded in the negative with a smile.

"Wankhede is not spin-friendly for me. I've barely played here, but so far I think it's a tricky one," he added.

"It's not a venue where you can just come and toss the ball. The ball does fly quite easily, it does travel. So again, it's about picking your batters and understanding what the pitch is offering. And it's not one where you can just come and toss the ball, or it's not one where you can just come and bowl too quickly as well."

Focus remains on upcoming matches

Looking ahead to the match against India on March 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Hosein felt the game was still far out.

"That game is far ahead, we still have South Africa and I'm not sure what's the 11 as well, so we'll have to wait and see how that goes," Hosein added.

