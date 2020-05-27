ICC likely to postpone T20 World Cup till 2022

Earlier, The BCCI on April 15 told IPL franchises that the event stands 'postponed indefinitely' after the lockdown to combat the COVID19 pandemic, leaving no scope for the league to take place during its designated window.

The postponement of this year's T20 World Cup in Australia to 2022, which might open up a window for the lucrative Indian Premier League in October, is expected to be formalised when the International Cricket Council's all-powerful board holds a tele-conference on Thursday.

The decision, if it is formalised, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic will give members a chance to chalk out their bilateral blue-print in the coming months.

(Inputs from Agencies)