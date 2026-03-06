ICC Chairman Jay Shah's Animated Discussion With Gautam Gambhir Goes Viral After IND vs ENG ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Final; Video

X

A notable moment unfolded post-match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal as ICC Chairman Jay Shah was seen in conversation with Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the India national cricket team, following India’s narrow 7-run victory over the England national cricket team.

The high-octane encounter at Wankhede Stadium turned into a run-fest, highlighted by a stellar century from England’s Jacob Bethell. Despite the formidable opposition, Team India managed to survive and secure yet another T20 World Cup final berth, showcasing remarkable resilience and teamwork.

India’s win was powered by a herculean effort from Sanju Samson, who led the charge at the top of the order. His performance was backed by disciplined spells from Jasprit Bumrah and crucial contributions from Hardik Pandya, ensuring that the team held their nerve in a nail-biting finish.

With this victory, India now sets its sights on the final against New Zealand national cricket team, scheduled for Sunday, March 8, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

A touching scene unfolded at Wankhede Stadium during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal between the India national cricket team and England national cricket team, as former India captain MS Dhoni was seen guiding young Agastya, the son of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. While Hardik waved cheerfully from the sidelines, Dhoni knelt down to help the little boy navigate the stadium grounds.

Fans quickly noticed the sweet father-son moment, amplified by Dhoni’s calm and caring presence. Agastya appeared excited but slightly overwhelmed by the bustling environment, and Dhoni’s gentle guidance ensured the toddler felt comfortable and secure. The interaction highlighted Dhoni’s well-known mentoring nature, not just on the field but off it as well.

Hardik Pandya was seen waving enthusiastically at his son, capturing a heartwarming exchange that delighted fans on social media. Many cricket enthusiasts praised the camaraderie between Dhoni and Hardik, noting that the former captain’s nurturing personality continues to shine even in casual, off-field moments.

Moments like these reinforce why MS Dhoni is admired not just for his achievements on the cricket field but also for the way he inspires and supports the next generation, both young players and little fans alike.