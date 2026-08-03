ICC Chairman Jay Shah Inaugurates Tanzania Cricket Arena, Country's First ICC-Approved Cricket Venue

ICC Chairman Jay Shah inaugurates Tanzania's first ICC-approved cricket arena, marking a milestone for the sport's growth in Africa | File Photo

Tanzania, August 3, 2026: ICC Chairman Jay Shah inaugurated the Tanzania Cricket Arena, the country's first ICC-approved cricket venue, marking a significant milestone for the growth of cricket in Tanzania and across Africa. Congratulating Cricket Tanzania on the landmark achievement, Shah lauded the collective efforts that have helped establish world-class cricketing infrastructure in the country.

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Landmark Milestone For Tanzania

Speaking on the occasion, ICC Chairman Jay Shah said:

"Congratulations to Cricket Tanzania on the opening of the Tanzania Cricket Arena – a landmark moment for cricket in Tanzania and across Africa. It was an honour to officially inaugurate this terrific new facility, the first ICC-approved cricket arena in the country. The venue is a testament to the vision, dedication and hard work of everyone involved in growing the game in Tanzania."

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