ICC Chairman Jay Shah Inaugurates Tanzania Cricket Arena, Country's First ICC-Approved Cricket Venue

Tanzania, August 3, 2026: ICC Chairman Jay Shah inaugurated the Tanzania Cricket Arena, the country's first ICC-approved cricket venue, marking a significant milestone for the growth of cricket in Tanzania and across Africa. Congratulating Cricket Tanzania on the landmark achievement, Shah lauded the collective efforts that have helped establish world-class cricketing infrastructure in the country.
Landmark Milestone For Tanzania
Speaking on the occasion, ICC Chairman Jay Shah said:
"Congratulations to Cricket Tanzania on the opening of the Tanzania Cricket Arena – a landmark moment for cricket in Tanzania and across Africa. It was an honour to officially inaugurate this terrific new facility, the first ICC-approved cricket arena in the country. The venue is a testament to the vision, dedication and hard work of everyone involved in growing the game in Tanzania."
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/