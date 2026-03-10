ICC Calls Off Board Meetings In Doha Amid West Asia Conflict: Report |

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly called off its board and committee meetings in Doha due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia that have disrupted travel in the region.

The meetings were scheduled to take place from March 25 to 27, bringing together ICC Board Directors, Chief Executives, committee members and senior leadership as part of the organisation’s ongoing governance calendar, providing an important opportunity to deliberate over key matters pertaining to the present and future of the global game.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC is still keeping the option open to hold in-person meetings in April, although that will depend on normal functioning of regional airspace to allow safe travel for board members.

The report said that that among the major topics expected to be discussed were the future of global broadcast rights after the current deal expires in 2027, early talks regarding the next Future Tours Programme (FTP), and the qualification process for cricket at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The Doha gathering would have marked the first time the ICC planned to host its board meetings in Qatar, a country that has recently reported a significant rise in cricket participation.

Since 2020, overall participation in cricket in Qatar has grown by an impressive 447 per cent, driven largely by initiatives aimed at introducing the sport to new and younger audiences. Central to this growth has been cricket’s inclusion in the Qatar Olympic Committee’s School Olympic Programme, which has helped embed the game within schools across the country.

Meanwhile, the ongoing crisis in West Asia has also begun to affect international cricket schedules. The limited-overs series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take place in the UAE from March 13 to 25, is now likely to be postponed indefinitely.

An earlier series between Pakistan Shaheens and England Lions was also cancelled mid-way due to the same crisis.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)