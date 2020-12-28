ICC Awards of the Decade: Virat Kohli bags best male cricketer award, Dhoni gets 'Spirit of Cricket' honour — here's the full list of winners

Here's the complete list of the 'ICC Awards of the Decade' winners:

* Virat Kohli (Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade).

* Ellyse Perry (Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade).

* Steve Smith (ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade).

* Virat Kohli (ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade).

* Ellyse Perry (ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade).

* Rashid Khan (ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade).

* Ellyse Perry (ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Decade).

* Kyle Coetzer (ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade)

* Kathryn Bryce (ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Decade)

* MS Dhoni (ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade).

The other nominees of the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade were R Ashwin, Joe Root, Kumar Sangakkara, Steve Smith, Ab de Villiers and Kane Williamson.

For a complete list of the nominees, check out this media release on the official website of the ICC.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcements via Twitter, bestowing the top honours on Kohli, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the "ICC Awards" period.

In the same period, he was also the batsman with most fifties (94), most runs (20396) besides having the maximum average (56.97) among players with 70 plus innings.

Overall, the 32-year-old has amassed 12040 runs in ODIs, 7318 runs in Tests and 2928 runs in T20 Internationals, averaging more than 50 across formats. Kohli was also part of the World Cup-winning India squad in 2011, something he will cherish for life.

"Firstly, it's a great honour for me to receive this award. The moments I hold closest to my heart in the last decade definitely has to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and winning the series in Australia in 2018," said Kohli in a statement.

Kohli, who flew back home after the first Test in Australia, was earlier named skipper of the ICC Test Team of the Decade and was the only player to be named in teams of the three formats.

He is already India's most successful captain in the longest format with 33 Test victories. He has Test hundreds in seven of the eight countries he has played in with six double hundreds in 2016 and 2017 combined, a golden period in his long-format career.

(With inputs from agencies)