IBSF World Billiards Championship 2026: Pankaj Advani And Sourav Kothari To Face Off In Final

Pankaj Advani | File Photo

Carlow, April 28: For the second straight year, the final of the IBSF World Billiards Championship will be an all-Indian affair. In a repeat of last year’s title clash, champion Sourav Kothari will take on Pankaj Advani.

Advani storms into ninth straight final

In the semifinals on Tuesday morning, Advani outclassed England’s Robert Hall 1184-420 to make his ninth straight finale. At the adjacent table, Kothari rallied to score a come-from-behind 633-443 victory over Dhvaj Haria.

For a brief period early in the encounter, both Advani and Hall were a trifle tentative -- perhaps the pressure of a big match played a role. Advani then fired the first salvo with a gritty 129, but Hall, a runner-up two years ago, made runs of 54, 73 and 104 to go up 279-255 in the 150-minute affair.

When the Englishman missed a red in-off to the centre pocket, Advani got off his chair in a jiffy and made capital of the easy leave. He gathered the balls at the top of the table in double quick time and showcased his repertoire. The break seemed to purr along like Rolls Royce until he lost position following a red in-off to the top right-hand pocket when on a break of 299.

He double-baulked Hall and was back at the table soon to put the match beyond Hall’s reach with another silken-smooth break of 217, which culminated when he missed a simple drop cannon. Twice during that crucial break, he seemed to go out of position, but wriggled out of the tight spots with a screw in-off to the bottom left-hand pocket when on 99, and made a cannon off the top cushion when on 150.

Having taken a 784-314 lead, the writing was clear on the wall. He compiled further breaks of 153 and 68 for a runaway victory.

Kothari rallies past Dhvaj

Kothari may have eventually run away with the match, but it was Dhvaj who did the front-running. The southpaw made his intentions quite clear with a brilliant 268 early in the match. Unfortunately, he failed to maintain the tempo and crumbled under the champion’s fightback.

Kothari, who scored a gritty win over the dangerous David Causier in the quarters last night, got down to business with runs of 94, 165, 85, 68 and 125 to secure a comfortable victory.

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Results

Results (Indians unless mentioned):

Semifinals: Pankaj Advani 1184 (129, 299, 217, 153, 68) bt Robert Hall (Eng) 420 (54, 73, 104); Sourav Kothari 633 (94, 165, 85, 68, 125) bt Dhvaj Haria 443 (268, 75, 53).

Quarters: Advani 755 (141, 113, 111, 51, 85, 99) bt Martin Goodwill (Eng) 356 (77, 50); Hall 425 (87, 53, 80) bt Siddharth Parikh 408 (125, 82); Dhvaj 459 (76, 94, 95, 52) bt Shrikrishna S 376 (171, 148); Kothari 757 (105, 96, 242, 199, 102) bt David Causier (Eng) 498 (84, 113, 50, 186).