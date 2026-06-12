'I Wouldn't Do It Again But...': Harsha Bhogle Reflects On Covering FIFA World Cup 20 Years Ago, Calls It One Of His Proudest Broadcasting Moments

Harsha Bhogle/FIFA/X

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway, renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle took a trip down memory lane, recalling his experience of hosting football's biggest tournament two decades ago. In a heartfelt post on X, Bhogle described the assignment as both his most challenging and one of his proudest achievements in broadcasting.

Bhogle revealed that he hosted the FIFA World Cup at a time when the broadcasting rights were limited to India. With a large section of viewers being casual football followers, he said the network wanted an Indian face who could provide local context and connect with the audience. The role required extensive preparation, including nearly a month of research before the tournament began.

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The veteran broadcaster detailed the demanding schedule he followed during the event. Based in Singapore, he worked through the night, hosted every single match, and often returned to his hotel around 5:30 a.m. After grabbing breakfast, he would sleep until the afternoon before heading back to the studio to repeat the routine. "Every single day," Bhogle recalled, highlighting the intensity of the assignment.

Bhogle also acknowledged the support he received from his production team and football experts during the tournament. He expressed special gratitude to former Northern Ireland international Gerry Armstrong, whom he described as an outstanding pundit. According to Bhogle, he approached the broadcasts with curiosity and the belief that much of the audience knew only as much about football as he did, allowing him to ask questions and learn along the way.

While admitting that he would not take on such a demanding assignment again, Bhogle said the opportunity fulfilled a genuine need and remains one of the greatest broadcasting experiences of his life. As football fans around the world celebrate the start of another World Cup, his reflections offered a rare glimpse into the effort and dedication required behind the scenes of major sporting events.