'I Won't Be Able To Make It...': Tiger Shroff's Durand Cup Dream In Jeopardy After Last-Minute Setback | Video

Tiger Shroff/Mumbay FC/Instagram

Tiger Shroff’s much-anticipated Durand Cup appearance for Mumbay FC has been put on hold after a last-minute work commitment forced the actor to withdraw from the team’s upcoming Group E match against Nongkseh SS&CC in Shillong. Shroff was part of Mumbay FC’s squad for the tournament and had been expected to make his Durand Cup debut.

Shroff confirmed the development through a video shared by Mumbay FC on social media. “Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I won't be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup,” the actor said. He also expressed his disappointment at missing the opportunity and wished the team luck for the remainder of the competition.

The actor’s absence comes after Mumbay FC had already played two matches in Group E. The Mumbai-based side suffered heavy 0-5 defeats against Langsning and Shillong Lajong, leaving them out of contention in the tournament. Shroff’s potential appearance had nevertheless generated significant interest among fans, given his profile as a Bollywood star and his involvement in competitive football.

Shroff has been associated with Mumbay FC since the club was established in 2024. His passion for football has been well documented, and he has previously represented the club in local competitions. Although his Durand Cup debut has been delayed, the actor’s association with the club remains a notable development in Indian football, combining his celebrity profile with his long-standing passion for the sport.