'I Won 3 Titles With Them': Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence After Portugal's Exit From FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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Cristiano Ronaldo has finally addressed Portugal’s heartbreaking exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting that his legacy with the national team should not be judged solely by the absence of a World Cup trophy. The 41-year-old made the emotional remarks after Portugal’s 1-0 Round of 16 defeat to Spain, a result that brought an end to his record sixth and final World Cup campaign.

In a heartfelt message, Ronaldo reminded critics that Portugal had never won a major international trophy before his generation. “Before me, Portugal never won a trophy. I won 3 titles with them,” Ronaldo said, pointing to the country's triumphs at UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2019 & 2025 UEFA Nations League. He added that those achievements should be valued just as highly as a World Cup, stressing that he leaves international football with pride in what the team accomplished during his era.

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The Portuguese icon also thanked teammates, coaches and supporters who stood by him throughout his remarkable international career. Ronaldo said he had “a clear conscience” because he always gave everything for the national team and never stopped fighting for the Portuguese badge. His comments came after emotional scenes following the defeat, with the veteran forward visibly devastated as his World Cup dream officially came to an end.

Despite never lifting the FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo leaves behind one of the greatest international careers in football history. He became the first player to score in six different World Cups, and inspired a generation that transformed the nation into one of Europe's football powerhouses. While the World Cup remained the missing piece, Ronaldo believes Portugal's rise under his leadership is a legacy that will endure for years to come.