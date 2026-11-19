Yograj Singh Takes Anaya Bangar Under His Wings | Anaya Bangar/Instagram

Former India cricketer and coach Yograj Singh has promised to help Anaya Bangar transform her cricketing abilities, with a video of their interaction gaining attention on social media. The former cricketer, who is also the father of Yuvraj Singh, was seen sharing an encouraging conversation with Anaya as she prepares for a potential return to competitive cricket.

In the video, Yograj makes it clear that he wants to work closely with Anaya and help her become a different player altogether. He tells her that he does not want to hear excuses about being tired during training, encouraging her to communicate openly about how she feels and what she is experiencing. His words reflected the demanding approach associated with his coaching, while also emphasising the importance of trust and emotional connection between a coach and an athlete.

Yograj Singh Takes Anaya Bangar Under His Wings

Yograj also stressed that he wants to establish a personal bond with Anaya before approaching their relationship purely from a coaching perspective. He explained that the father-daughter relationship would come first, followed by the coach-player relationship, highlighting how emotional attachment and understanding play an important role in helping athletes develop. He also praised Anaya's batting, particularly her bat flow, and indicated that dedicated training sessions could help her improve further.

The interaction comes days after Anaya shared pictures and videos of her cricket training with Yograj Singh on social media. She had announced the beginning of her practice sessions under the former India cricketer's guidance, with the update receiving considerable attention from cricket followers. The latest video has further fuelled interest in her preparations and ambitions to return to competitive cricket.

With Yograj Singh now offering guidance during her training phase, Anaya will be looking to sharpen her skills and make the most of the opportunity as she works towards her cricketing ambitions. The latest interaction has given a glimpse into the support she is receiving as she prepares for the next chapter of her journey in the sport.

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