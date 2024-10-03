 'I Will Always Be Available To Play For My Country': South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi Relinquishes Central Contract To Explore Franchise Opportunities
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Will Always Be Available To Play For My Country': South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi Relinquishes Central Contract To Explore Franchise Opportunities

'I Will Always Be Available To Play For My Country': South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi Relinquishes Central Contract To Explore Franchise Opportunities

Since his international debut in 2016, Tabraiz Shamsi has taken 167 wickets across all formats for South Africa.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates a wicket. | Photo: Twitter

South Africa men’s left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has decided to opt out of his national contract with immediate effect. Since his international debut in 2016, Shamsi has taken 167 wickets across all formats for South Africa.

In a joint statement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the move will allow Shamsi, 34, greater flexibility to participate in various leagues around the world while maintaining his availability to represent South Africa across both white-ball formats.

"I have decided to opt out of my central contract in order to be more flexible during the domestic season, allowing me to explore all opportunities available and look after my family in the best way possible.

"This will not impact my ability or motivation to play for the Proteas in any way and I will always be available to play for my country whenever I am needed. It has always been my dream to bring the World Cup home to South Africa, and no franchise league will ever be more important than playing for my country.

FPJ Shorts
BTEUP 2024 Result Declared; Check Full Details HERE
BTEUP 2024 Result Declared; Check Full Details HERE
Gujarat GPSC Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 34 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Posts Today!
Gujarat GPSC Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 34 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Posts Today!
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Apply NOW!
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Apply NOW!
Iran-Israel War: Everything To Know About Hypersonic 'Fattah 2' And Other Missiles
Iran-Israel War: Everything To Know About Hypersonic 'Fattah 2' And Other Missiles

"The Titans are also fully supportive of my decision, and I will be a part of the Titans squad whenever I am available. I would like to thank Enoch Nkwe, Rob Walter and Dr Jacques Faul for their advice, support and open communication through this process," said Shamsi in the statement.

"We are pleased that he remains committed to representing South Africa" - CSA Director of Cricket on Tabraiz Shamsi

Shamsi’s move comes after New Zealand players like Kane Williamson, Devon Conway and Finn Allen opted out of their central contracts for the 2024/25 season. CSA said it respects Shamsi’s decision and remains confident in his continued dedication to South African cricket via international appearances and for his domestic side Titans.

"Shamo is a key member of our white-ball squads, and while we respect his decision, we are pleased that he remains committed to representing South Africa. We sincerely appreciate his honesty and openness on the matter, which is integral and what we want from our players," concluded Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of Cricket.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Usman Qadir? And Why Did Pakistan Leg-Spinner Announced His Retirement At Just 31?

Who Is Usman Qadir? And Why Did Pakistan Leg-Spinner Announced His Retirement At Just 31?

'Helicopter Ghuma Na': Rohit Sharma Tells Axar Patel After Failed Attempt At Imitating MS Dhoni On...

'Helicopter Ghuma Na': Rohit Sharma Tells Axar Patel After Failed Attempt At Imitating MS Dhoni On...

Watch: Rohit Sharma Opens Cricket Academy In Maharashtra, Says 'Next Gill & Bumrah' Will Come From...

Watch: Rohit Sharma Opens Cricket Academy In Maharashtra, Says 'Next Gill & Bumrah' Will Come From...

Video: UFC Legend Conor McGregor Tries To Pin Down Bukayo Saka With MMA Moves After Arsenal Beat PSG...

Video: UFC Legend Conor McGregor Tries To Pin Down Bukayo Saka With MMA Moves After Arsenal Beat PSG...

'I Will Always Be Available To Play For My Country': South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi Relinquishes...

'I Will Always Be Available To Play For My Country': South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi Relinquishes...