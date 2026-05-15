'I Was Enjoying My Test Cricket...': Rohit Sharma Takes Hilarious Dig At Himself After Sluggish Knock During PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video

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Mumbai Indians veteran Rohit Sharma once again showed why he remains one of the most loved personalities in Indian cricket, this time by hilariously trolling himself after MI’s thrilling six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

While Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a massive 201-run target in Dharamsala, Rohit endured a rare off day with the bat. The former MI captain managed just 25 runs off 26 balls, struggling to accelerate during the chase before the middle-order took charge and powered the five-time champions home.

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However, instead of avoiding the topic, Rohit turned the moment into comedy gold during his dressing-room speech after the match. Addressing the squad following the dramatic win, Rohit cheekily mocked his own slow innings.

“Guys, great win. It was a complete team effort. With the bat it was good to see everyone chip in, while I was enjoying my bit of Test cricket,” Rohit joked, leaving teammates in splits.

Mumbai Indians eventually crossed the finish line thanks to a sensational unbeaten 75 from Tilak Varma, who played one of the finest knocks of IPL 2026 under pressure. His explosive innings helped MI chase down the target with one ball remaining.