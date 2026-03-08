'I Was Broke, But God Had Different Plans': Sanju Samson Wins Player Of The Tournament In Incredible Redemption Story

Sanju Samson completed an incredible redemption arc to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the tournament on Sunday. Dropped initially from the playing XI, Sanju returned with three half-centuries to help India clinch a record 3rd title. Samson revealed that he was broken down after losing his spot in the side but had god on his side which allowed him to script history.

"After the NZ series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered. And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream," Sanju said post match.

Indian batter Sanju Samson scripted perhaps the most important knock of his redemption arc, scoring a brilliant 89 during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, registering the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final.

Samson's brilliant run continues as he went past legendary Virat Kohli to become the batter with the most runs in a single T20 World Cup and also joined Virat and Shahid Afridi in an elite list of batters with fifties in T20 World Cup semifinal and final both. The hard-hitting batter made another fantastic 46-ball 89, with five fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 193.48.

"Feels like a dream. Very happy and grateful. Out of words, out of emotions. [On his three fifties, thought process] To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn't play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do," Sanju said after the game.

"A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out. For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big big conversations with him. Getting a guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for? I am very grateful for everyone who supported me," he added.

His knock has overtaken West Indies batter Marlon Samuels' 85* against England in the 2016 T20WC final and New Zealand star Kane Williamson's 85 against Australia in the 2021 edition final.

Samson has made 321 runs so far in five innings at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37, with 27 fours and 24 sixes and finished as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. He has overtaken Virat Kohli's total of 321 runs in the 2014 T20WC edition to have the most runs by an Indian during a single T20WC edition.