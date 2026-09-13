'I Wanted To Let Go Of All That Aggression': Aryna Sabalenka Explains Racket Smash After US Open Final Loss To Elena Rybakina | Video

Aryna Sabalenka Explains Racket Smash After US Open Final Loss | US Open/Tiempodetenis1/X

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about smashing her racket after losing the US Open 2026 final to Elena Rybakina, explaining that the act was her way of releasing the intense emotions she experienced after missing out on a historic three-peat.

Rybakina defeated Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in a dramatic final at Flushing Meadows to claim her maiden US Open title. Sabalenka, who won the tournament in 2024 and 2025, was aiming to become only the third woman in the Open Era to win the US Open three consecutive times.

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Speaking after the match, Sabalenka admitted that controlling her emotions after such a painful defeat was extremely difficult. “It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in a final of a Grand Slam and when you were trying to go for 3-peat. If I were to hold it inside, right now or on the court I wouldn’t be able to say a word,” she said.

Sabalenka explained that she did not want to keep her frustration bottled up and risk allowing her emotions to affect her further. “I would go not really nice over there. I wanted to let go of all that aggression and disappointment outside,” the Belarusian added, referring to her decision to smash the racket.

Sabalenka had fought back after losing the opening set 6-4, taking the second 7-5 to force a decider. However, Rybakina regained control in the final set and closed it out 6-2 to secure the biggest victory of her career, ending Sabalenka’s bid for a third straight US Open crown.