'I Swear I'm On The Team, Bro': Tyler Kolek Mistaken For Fan, Briefly Stopped By Cops At New York Knicks' Championship Parade | Video

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New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek found himself at the center of a viral moment during the franchise's long-awaited championship parade after police officers briefly stopped him, apparently mistaking the young player for an overexcited fan.

The incident unfolded during the Knicks' first NBA title celebration in 53 years as players and supporters flooded the streets of New York. Videos circulating online showed Kolek interacting with fans and walking along the parade route before being approached by officers who appeared unaware that he was a member of the championship-winning squad. Team personnel and others nearby quickly intervened to clarify the situation, allowing the guard to continue celebrating.

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Kolek later took the awkward encounter in stride, posting a humorous message on social media that read, "I swear I'm on the team bro," a remark that quickly gained traction among Knicks fans. The lighthearted response only added to the popularity of the moment, with many supporters joking that the backup point guard's relatively low profile contributed to the mix-up.

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The 25-year-old played a limited role during the Knicks' playoff run and did not see action in the NBA Finals, but he remained an important member of the roster that helped end the franchise's decades-long championship drought.

What could have been an embarrassing misunderstanding instead turned into one of the parade's most talked-about and amusing episodes. Fans online praised Kolek for handling the situation with humor, and the viral clip has only strengthened his cult-hero status among the Knicks faithful as celebrations continue following the team's historic title triumph.