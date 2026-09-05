'I Have Shown My Nipple Too Much': Carlos Alcaraz Reacts With Hilarious Remark To Viral US Open Wardrobe Drama | Video

Carlos Alcaraz Reacts With Hilarious Remark To Viral US Open Wardrobe Drama | TheTennisLetter/X

Carlos Alcaraz found himself at the centre of attention for an unexpected reason during his US Open campaign after a wardrobe malfunction saw his nipple briefly exposed while competing at Flushing Meadows. The incident quickly went viral on social media, with fans reacting to the unusual moment involving the Spanish star.

The issue occurred while Alcaraz was wearing a sleeveless Nike outfit during his opening-round match against Roman Safiullin. As the top shifted during the match, cameras caught the wardrobe mishap, prompting plenty of discussion among viewers watching the action.

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Alcaraz himself appeared to see the funny side of the situation and acknowledged the incident with a light-hearted comment. “I think I have shown my nipple too much lately,” the Spaniard said, joking about the repeated wardrobe mishaps surrounding his outfit at the tournament.

The unusual moment also added to the attention surrounding Alcaraz’s Nike outfit, which was part of a collaboration with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand. The distinctive design had already attracted plenty of attention, but the wardrobe malfunction ensured that the outfit became one of the talking points of his US Open campaign.

Alcaraz subsequently appeared to take precautions with his outfit, wearing a white shirt underneath his sleeveless top in his next match. Away from the wardrobe drama, the Spaniard has continued his impressive run at Flushing Meadows and remains focused on making another deep run at the US Open.