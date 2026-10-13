'I Respect Everyone Who...': Sumit Nagal Apologises To Portuguese Crowd After Controversial Post-Match Gesture At Maia Open | Video

Sumit Nagal Apologises To Portuguese Crowd After Controversial Post-Match Gesture | X

India's top-ranked men's singles tennis player Sumit Nagal has apologised to the Portuguese crowd and local player Henrique Rocha after his post-match gesture sparked a negative reaction following his first-round victory at the Maia ATP Challenger in Portugal. The Indian tennis star admitted that his reaction was inappropriate and clarified that it was a heat-of-the-moment response.

Nagal secured a hard-fought 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) victory over Rocha in a thrilling encounter that lasted two hours and 56 minutes on Monday. The contest saw the Indian recover from a set down before clinching the deciding-set tie-break against the home favourite. However, his celebration after sealing the win attracted boos from the Portuguese spectators.

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Sumit Nagal Apologises To Portuguese Crowd After Controversial Post-Match Gesture

Following the incident, Nagal took to Instagram to address the situation and issue an apology. He wrote, “To the crowd in Maia, I want to apologise for the talking gesture I made after the match. It was a heat-of-the-moment reaction, and it wasn't the right way to respond.”

The Indian tennis player also expressed his respect for the spectators who had turned up to support the players and confirmed that he had personally apologised to Rocha. “I respect everyone who came out to watch, and I appreciate you being there. I've also spoken to Henrique and apologised to him personally,” Nagal added.

Sumit Nagal/Instagram

Rocha, Portugal's No. 3-ranked player, entered the contest with considerable momentum after winning a tournament in Porto just eight days earlier. The local favourite was aiming to build on his recent success and strengthen his chances of breaking into the world's top 100. However, Nagal's comeback denied him victory in front of his home supporters.

The incident has brought additional attention to Nagal's campaign at the Maia Open, where the Indian will look to build on his opening-round triumph. His apology has also addressed the controversy surrounding his celebration, with the tennis star acknowledging that his response to the crowd was not appropriate despite the intensity of the closely fought match.