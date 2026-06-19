'I Need To Get Inside': Spain Striker Borja Iglesias Hilariously Denied Entry Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Camp After Security Fails To Recognise Him | VIDEO

Spanish international Borja Iglesias found himself in an unusual situation after reportedly being denied entry to Spain's training camp because security personnel did not recognise him. The striker, who had stepped out on a day off granted by the national team, was forced to convince guards that he was actually a member of the squad.

The bizarre mix-up left fans outside the camp amused and quickly became a talking point on social media.

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According to reports, the 33-year-old forward had left the team base on a scheduled day off granted by Spain head coach Conrad De la Fuente. However, when Iglesias attempted to return to the training centre later, security personnel stopped him at the entrance and refused to let him in.

The veteran striker reportedly tried to explain his identity to the guards, telling them: "I'm part of the national team, I need to get inside."

Despite his insistence, the security staff remained unconvinced and continued to block his entry.

The situation was eventually resolved after a member of the Spanish delegation was contacted and confirmed Iglesias' identity, allowing the forward to re-enter the facility. What could have been an awkward moment quickly turned into a light-hearted episode.

The incident reportedly unfolded in front of fans gathered outside the team's training base. Supporters could hardly believe that one of Spain's own internationals had been mistaken for an outsider, with many laughing at the unusual mix-up.

Iglesias, who plays for RC Celta de Vigo, was accompanied by his partner and friends during the incident. The comical episode has since gained traction online, with football fans sharing jokes about the security staff's failure to recognise the bearded striker.

While the misunderstanding was quickly resolved, it has provided one of the more humorous off-field moments involving the Spanish national team, proving that even international footballers are not immune to an identity check gone wrong.