'I Miss My Ex': Lamine Yamal's Pics With Random Girl In Colombia Spark Breakup Drama With Ines Garcia; Says 'He Cheated On Me' | VIDEO

Lamine Yamal-Ines Garcia Breakup Rumours Explode After Her Cryptic Post; Says 'I Feel And I Cry' | VIDEO | X

Barcelona and Spain's young football star Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia Santos are once again at the centre of an online speculation as Ines shared a cryptic post after Lamine Yamal's pics while having a blast in Colombia with a random girl surfaced on social media.

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Ines went live and said she was feeling so regretful about how she handled her relationship with her ex. She also said, "Hey everyone… I need to get this off my chest right now. I left my man thinking that being with Yamal was gonna give me peace and all the wealth I ever wanted. I really thought it was gonna be that soft, easy life, no arguments, no stress, just luxury and vibes. But I was so wrong. He cheated on me. The same man I thought was different turned out to be just like the rest."

She also said, "Now I’m sitting here regretting everything I did. I miss my ex so much it hurts. I keep thinking about how loyal he was, how he really loved me, and I threw it all away for nothing. I even texted him earlier… I told him I’m sorry, that I made the biggest mistake of my life, and that I want us back. I just hope he can forgive me." FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video. However, it is going viral on social media with these claims.

Earlier, the Barcelona and Spain star's relationship with Ines came under fresh scrutiny after the lifestyle influencer shared an emotional and cryptic message on social media.

Ines wrote, "I've had so much bad news this week that I don’t even know what to tell you all."

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Her message quickly went viral on social media. Many started wondering if something had gone wrong between her and Yamal and whether the couple could be heading towards a breakup.

However, Lamine Yamal has not commented about the development so far.

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Ines Opens Up About The Pressure

The breakup rumours come at a time when Ines has faced heavy criticism and online abuse.

She has been targeted by social media users over several claims and theories about her personal life. Some online users have alleged that she left a former partner for Yamal, while others have criticised viral videos from her holidays.

The constant attention appears to have taken an emotional toll on the young influencer.

Speaking about the abuse, Ines previously said, "I am also a human being. I feel and I cry."

Her comments showed the difficult side of being constantly watched and judged online.

Fans Question Their Relationship

Ines' latest emotional post has now added fuel to the rumours surrounding her relationship with Yamal.

Fans have been trying to connect her message about receiving "so much bad news" with the ongoing speculation about the couple.

But there is still no official confirmation of a breakup.

For now, the relationship status of Yamal and Ines remains unclear, while the Barcelona star continues to focus on his football career ahead of the new season.

The growing social media discussion has once again put the couple's private life in the spotlight.

A video was also shared on social media with the caption, "Inés García has spoken out on her TikTok, saying she’s completely done with Lamine Yamal. She reacted after a picture started trending of Lamine spending time with a random girl. In the video she made it clear their relationship is officially over and she wants nothing more to do with him. According to Inés, he keeps flirting with other young women and has cheated on her more than once. Every time it happens he apologises, but the pattern never changes. She said it hurts even more after everything they went through together during the hard times. Now she’s choosing to walk away for good."