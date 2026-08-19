 'I Made A Huge Mistake': Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine During Tournament
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HomeSports'I Made A Huge Mistake': Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine During Tournament

'I Made A Huge Mistake': Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine During Tournament

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended by the ITA after testing positive for cocaine during an in-tournament drug test. Kyrgios confirmed the development on social media and apologised while announcing a break from social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
'I Made A Huge Mistake': Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine During Tournament
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Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has acknowledged that he made a serious error after returning a positive test for cocaine. The 31-year-old was recently tested in Mallorca and subsequently placed under a provisional suspension by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

"I wanted you to hear this from me first. I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it,” Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram story.

The 31-year-old provided a sample during the Mallorca Open on 22 June, which was later found to contain benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. He has been serving a provisional suspension since 4 August, with the ITIA confirming that Kyrgios has yet to appeal the ban.

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