'I Made A Huge Mistake': Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine During Tournament

X/tennismasterr

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has acknowledged that he made a serious error after returning a positive test for cocaine. The 31-year-old was recently tested in Mallorca and subsequently placed under a provisional suspension by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

"I wanted you to hear this from me first. I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it,” Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram story.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 31-year-old provided a sample during the Mallorca Open on 22 June, which was later found to contain benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. He has been serving a provisional suspension since 4 August, with the ITIA confirming that Kyrgios has yet to appeal the ban.