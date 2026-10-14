'I Like Our Energy, But...': Steve Kerr Unhappy Despite Golden State Warriors' 20-Point Comeback Win Over LA Lakers In NBA Pre-Season

Steve Kerr Unhappy Despite Golden State Warriors' 20-Point Comeback Win | NBA/GSW/X

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr remained critical of his team's performance despite the franchise overcoming a 20-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 101-89 in their NBA preseason clash in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 13. While the Warriors produced a strong second-half comeback, Kerr believes the team still has significant work to do before the start of the regular season.

Speaking after the game, Kerr praised his players' energy and effort but expressed concerns about their execution, particularly during a disappointing second quarter that allowed the Lakers to establish control.

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Steve Kerr Unhappy Despite Golden State Warriors' 20-Point Comeback Win

“I like our effort, our energy, but the execution was lacking. The second quarter was a lot of mindless turnovers, which completely allowed the game to get away from us,” Kerr said, as quoted by Fadeaway World. He added that the team needed to improve its ability to win games through small but important details.

The Warriors showed considerable improvement after the break, particularly on the offensive glass. They managed just two offensive rebounds in the first half before collecting 13 in the second, helping them regain momentum and complete the comeback. However, Kerr insisted that the improvement did not hide the team's broader problems.

“We’re not anywhere close to where we want to be right now,” the Warriors coach admitted. He explained that while the players were committed to the team's vision, their execution remained inconsistent and would require time and continued work to improve.

Despite the encouraging result, Kerr made it clear that the Warriors cannot afford similar lapses during the regular season. Golden State will look to sharpen its execution ahead of its next preseason fixture before facing the Lakers again in their regular-season opener on October 21. The comeback offered reasons for optimism, but Kerr's comments underlined that the team still has plenty to improve.