I-League: The Battle of ‘Winterfell’

Srinagar: Real Kashmir FC face defending champions Chennai City FC in their first I-League home match of the season on Thursday in the first big sporting event in the valley since it became a union territory.

The abrogation of Article 370 and the ensuing lockdown in the valley had raised security concerns, but Real Kashmir have made elaborate arrangements since then, allaying the fears of the visiting teams.

Real Kashmir have played only two matches this season, both ending in draws away from home against Kolkata giants East Bengal and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) of Imphal.

The 'Snow Leopards' have let a one-goal advantage slip in the final 13 minutes of both their matches, conceding an equaliser in the 77th and 78th minutes against East Bengal and TRAU respectively.

Although TRAU went 2-1 up against the Snow Leopards later, Mason Robertson scored a quick equaliser to snatch a point from the match in Imphal.

Assessing his team's last outing, Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson said, "In the second half, TRAU had a go at us and we defended well. We had a great chance when Krizo was one on one with the keeper and we could have killed the game. In football, these things happen. I am proud of my players and we could have scored more."