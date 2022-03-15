I-League: Despite disappointing start, Kenkre FC coach Akhil Kothari confident of his team’s chances

To say Kenkre FC have undergone a baptism by fire since their I-League debut on March 4 would be an understatement. In the three matches they’ve played, they’ve conceded 11 goals and scored three, earning just a single point so far.

In Kenkre defence, they’ve had to play top teams in Real Kashmir (1-1), Roundglass Punjab (4-0) and Gokulam Kerala (6-2).

On Wednesday, they take on TRAU FC, who registered a wonderful 2-0 victory over Churchill Brothers.

Despite the disappointing results, Kenkre coach Akhil Kothari is optimistic of his team’s chances.

“All those teams are title contenders. We still showed great character in all the games. Against Punjab, they dominated the first half but we showed our capabilities in the second half. Same was the case against Gokulam. We scored two late goals and hope to take that momentum against TRAU,” Kothari told FPJ on Tuesday.

In their opening match against Real Kashmir, despite the jitters, Kenkre managed to take an early lead only to concede an equaliser. Kothari said they need such good starts to do well in their debut season.

“Once we scored the early goal, the players were confident that they could move the ball better. It set the momentum for the game. We created chances and looked threatening. That’s what we need to do—get good starts and build on that. I can see that we are getting into the rhythm so I’m quite confident of our chances going forward. Since we play a match every third day, our main focus is on rest and recovery of the players,” the 26-year-old Kothari said.

Kenkre, the only team from Mumbai to play in the I-League since 2017, have been playing an all-Indian line-up so far. In a further boost, their foreign recruit Zacharie MBenda completed his quarantine and is available for selection.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:09 PM IST