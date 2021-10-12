I-League: Delhi FC defeat Kerala United 2-1, progress to next round

Bengaluru: Continuing their winning run, Delhi FC made a fine comeback to beat Kerala United FC 2-1 and qualify for the next round of I-League Qualifiers 2021, here on Tuesday.

Delhi FC fell behind to a sublime strike from Hrishi Dhath (23rd minute) but Surinder Singh-led side came back to score two goals, with captain Anwar Ali (47th) and substitute Himanshu Jangra (60th) getting on the scoresheet for the team from the capital.

With this win, the Delhi-based team now leads the Group B table with nine points from all wins in three matches.

In another Group B match of the day, Kenkre FC settled for a 0-0 draw against Corbett FC.

Riding on the success from their wins against ARA FC and Kerala United, the team from Mumbai didn't look as dangerous in Tuesday's game. They have one match in hand in the I-League Qualifier group stage.

In the game between Delhi and Kerala, both teams began the contest cautiously before the first chance fell Delhi FC's way after a clearance from goalkeeper James Kithan bounced into the Kerala United box to cause chaos in their backline.

In the 23rd minute, Hrishi Dhath scored a peach of a goal to open the scoring. As Delhi FC failed to clear the danger from the initial cross from the right flank, Bujair Valiyattu smartly laid the ball back for his teammate Hrishi, who produced a world-class first-time hit that arrowed into the top corner giving goalkeeper James Kithan no chance.

Delhi FC came back into the match strongly to get the control. Midway through the first half, Delhi FC brought on striker Willis Plaza to involve a focal point in the attack. However, as things stood, KUFC went into halftime with their one-goal lead intact.

After the changeover, Delhi FC came back with renewed inspiration and got their reward instantly. As they upped the tempo in attack, Delhi FC earned a corner, which was taken by Karandeep Singh.

Goalkeeper Midhun V got a hand to the initial cross amidst a tussle inside the box, but the ball did not travel a long distance and bounced into the path of Delhi FC captain Anwar Ali, who scored his third goal of the competition.

Once they restored parity, Delhi FC were relentless in their pursuit of the winner. They registered the final goal of the game at the hour mark through substitute Himanshu Jangra. After taking a short corner, As the cross flew into the far post, Jangra dashed into the far post to head the ball home.

