'I Just Said Hi To Georgina!': IShowSpeed Speaks With Georgina Rodriguez & Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. After POR vs COL FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | Video

IShowSpeed/YouTube/Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

Popular streamer and YouTube sensation IShowSpeed experienced another unforgettable World Cup moment after Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage clash against Colombia. Although the match ended in a hard-fought 0-0 draw, it was Speed's post-match interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. that quickly stole the spotlight online.

Moments after the final whistle, Speed joined a video call with Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo's eldest son. Clearly overwhelmed by the opportunity, the content creator excitedly exclaimed, "I just said hi to Georgina!" as he reacted to the unexpected conversation. The wholesome exchange instantly went viral across social media, with fans sharing clips of Speed's genuine excitement.

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During the call, Speed greeted Georgina before exchanging a few words with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The interaction highlighted the YouTuber's close admiration for the Portuguese legend and his family. Over the years, Speed has become one of Ronaldo's most passionate supporters, regularly attending Portugal matches and celebrating the five-time Ballon d'Or winner both online and in person.

On the field, Portugal and Colombia played out a tense 0-0 draw in their final group-stage fixture. Both sides produced chances throughout the contest but were unable to find the decisive breakthrough, settling for a point each after an intense 90 minutes.

While the goalless draw concluded Portugal's group-stage campaign, Speed's memorable encounter with Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. became one of the biggest talking points after the match. Fans flooded social media with reactions, enjoying the streamer's heartfelt response as another special moment in his long-running admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family.