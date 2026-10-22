'I Just Got Kicked Out...': Enes Kanter Freedom's WNBA Finals Night Ends In Dramatic Ejection After Refusing Private Suite Amid Security Row | Video

Enes Kanter Freedom's WNBA Finals Night Ends In Dramatic Ejection | EnesFreedom/X

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom was reportedly ejected from Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 21, following a dispute over his seating arrangements. The incident came amid heightened security concerns surrounding his attendance, reigniting the controversy that has followed his appearances at WNBA games this season.

According to reports, the Atlanta Dream and State Farm Arena had arranged for Freedom to watch the game from a private luxury suite with additional security. A state police officer was also assigned to him at his request. However, Freedom reportedly objected to being moved from the seats he had purchased, leading to a confrontation with security personnel and Atlanta police. He was subsequently removed from the arena.

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Enes Kanter Freedom's WNBA Finals Night Ends In Dramatic Ejection

Freedom's attendance came amid controversy over his public views on transgender participation in women's sports. The former NBA centre had announced plans to attend the Finals after Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams expressed support for transgender athletes. Freedom also declared his intention to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft alongside former NBA player Royce White, although neither is eligible to participate under the league's rules.

The incident follows a separate controversy in August, when Freedom was ejected from a game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever after a heated exchange with Sky guard Natasha Cloud.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream secured a commanding 97-71 victory over the Golden State Valkyries in Game 3, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven WNBA Finals. With the series continuing on October 24, Atlanta will look to build on its advantage as the team moves closer to the championship.