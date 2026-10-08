'I Just Don't Feel Like Eating': Nana Patekar's Viral Confession About Virat Kohli Resurfaces After His Passing | Video

Nana Patekar's Viral Confession About Virat Kohli Resurfaces | X

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death at the age of 75 has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the country, with Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli also remembering the legendary actor. Patekar passed away on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was declared dead at 5:20 am after medical personnel attempted to revive him.

Kohli took to X to pay his respects to the veteran actor, describing him as a true legend of Indian cinema. “A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti,” Kohli wrote. His tribute came as fans across social media revisited Patekar’s strong admiration for the former India captain.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nana Patekar's Viral Confession About Virat Kohli Resurfaces

An old video of Patekar speaking about Kohli has now gone viral following the actor’s death. In the clip, Patekar revealed just how closely he followed the cricketer’s performances and admitted that Kohli was one of his favourite players. “Virat is a player I love very much. He’s someone I’m very fond of. If Virat gets out early, I don’t know, yaar, I just don’t feel like eating,” Patekar had said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The resurfaced video has struck a chord with cricket fans, who have been sharing the clip while remembering the special connection Patekar had with the sport. The actor was known to be an avid follower of cricket and had previously spoken fondly about Kohli’s batting and his passion for the game. His admiration for the Indian star has now added an emotional layer to the tributes following his passing.

Kohli was not the only cricketer to remember Patekar. Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane also paid tribute to the veteran actor. Tendulkar described Patekar as straightforward and grounded, while Dhawan and Rahane highlighted the lasting impact of his work. Patekar’s death has therefore brought together voices from both cinema and sport, with his performances and personality being remembered by generations of fans.