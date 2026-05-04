'I Hope To Reach Home Without Getting In Trouble...': Ex-Indian Cricketer Shreevats Goswami's Post Goes Viral Amid West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026

shreevats1/X

As counting day for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 unfolds, the political atmosphere in the state has spilled beyond newsrooms and into everyday conversations, including those of cricketers. Former Indian wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami grabbed attention on social media after sharing a candid post on X that quickly resonated with fans.

“BENGAL! KOLKATA! What’s happening today? Returning back to Kolkata from Mumbai. I hope to land and reach home without getting in trouble on the road. Who’s winning??” Goswami wrote, capturing the mix of curiosity and concern many residents feel on a high-stakes counting day.

Let us know! 👂

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With results for the West Bengal elections being declared, heightened political activity and tight security measures are expected across key areas, particularly in Kolkata. Supporters of various parties often gather in large numbers as trends emerge, which can sometimes lead to traffic disruptions or tense situations in certain pockets.

Goswami’s post reflects a relatable sentiment, balancing the excitement of a major democratic event with practical concerns about navigating the city safely. His question, “Who’s winning?” also mirrors the anticipation gripping millions as the electoral verdict begins to take shape.

As the day progresses, all eyes remain on the unfolding results, while citizens, and returning travelers like Goswami, hope for a smooth and peaceful atmosphere across the state.