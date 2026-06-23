'I Have Never Doped': Marketa Vondrousova Breaks Silence After 4-Year Doping Ban; Shares Emotional Post

Marketa Vondrousova | X

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova broke her silence after an independent tribunal handed her a four year suspension for refusing to take an out-of-competition anti-doping test in December 2025. The Czech tennis star shared an emotional social media post, describing the past seven months as the most difficult period of her life.

While accepting that the tribunal had delivered its verdict, Vondrousova insisted she had never used banned substances and said every anti-doping test she took throughout her career, including one conducted three days after the incident, returned a negative result.

What Did Marketa Say?

In her statement, Vondrousova said she had lived through months of uncertainty, fear and emotional stress while waiting for the outcome of the case. She revealed that the investigation affected both her personal life and her career, leaving her with sleepless nights and anxiety.

The former World No. 6 said she fully cooperated with the investigation from the beginning. According to her, she answered every question, submitted all the requested documents and appeared before the tribunal to explain her side of the story.

She also said she continued to fulfil all her responsibilities as a professional athlete during the investigation. Vondrousova updated her whereabouts information, remained available for anti-doping testing and claimed that every test she underwent during that period was negative.

Why Was Marketa Vondrousova Banned?

The four year suspension was imposed after Vondrousova refused to provide a sample during an out-of-competition anti-doping test at her home in December 2025.

The independent tribunal ruled that refusing the test amounted to an anti-doping rule violation. Vondrousova argued that she was dealing with mental stress and difficult personal circumstances at the time, but the tribunal concluded that her explanation did not justify refusing the test.

'I Have Never Doped'

One of the strongest messages in Vondrousova's statement was her insistence that she had never taken banned substances. She wrote that she has never had a positive doping test and stressed that a test conducted just three days after the incident also came back negative. Despite the suspension, she said she remains proud that she always acted according to her conscience.

Vondrousova also said she respects anti-doping rules and understands why they exist. However, she hoped that those responsible for enforcing the rules would never lose their humanity, adding that the investigation had taken away her confidence, happiness and sense of security.

Thanks Family And Supporters

The 26-year-old ended her message by thanking her family, friends and supporters for standing by her throughout the difficult period.

Although she admitted she does not know what the future holds, Vondrousova said the past seven months have not changed who she is. She concluded by saying that no decision can take away her values or everything she has given to tennis.