'I Have A False Image': US President Donald Trump's Reply To UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria Goes Viral During White House Meet-Up | Video

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UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria shared a light-hearted and viral exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump during a White House visit ahead of his blockbuster showdown against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250.

Several UFC stars gathered at the White House to promote the historic event, which is scheduled to take place on the White House lawn on June 14, 2026. During the interaction, Topuria first complimented Trump and said, “I never thought you would be so kind.” Trump responded humorously by saying, “Well, I have a false image,” drawing laughter from those present during the meeting.

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The conversation soon shifted toward Topuria’s highly anticipated lightweight title clash against Gaethje. The undefeated champion jokingly asked Trump, “Why did you want to give the toughest test to a friend of yours?” Before Trump could answer, Gaethje quickly interrupted and confidently replied, “Cause he knows that’s what I want.”

Trump then praised the competitive mindset of the fighters and said, “I do want, I want to give the hardest tests, that’s right. We’re going to give the hardest tests and actually each one of you are fighting your hardest tests I think, right?”

Trump and Topuria engage in conversation at the White House

The President later turned toward Topuria and asked about his confidence level heading into the bout. “You know your opponent very well. You feel good? What are your chances of winning?” Trump asked. Topuria responded confidently, saying, “Oh, I have complete faith, 100 percent. I hope he has the same faith. That’s going to make an amazing fight.”

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The exchange quickly went viral across social media, with fans reacting to the unusual sight of UFC fighters discussing championship fights inside the White House. UFC Freedom 250 is already being promoted as one of the biggest and most unique events in MMA history due to its unprecedented venue and stacked fight card.