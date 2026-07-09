'I Don't Want To Rest': R Ashwin's Hilarious Sanju Samson Impression Sparks Fresh Selection Debate After Zimbabwe Snub | Video

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Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has once again come out strongly in support of Sanju Samson, using humor to deliver a sharp criticism of the national selectors after the wicketkeeper-batter was left out of India's T20I squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour. Ashwin's hilarious mimicry of Samson during a discussion on his YouTube channel has since gone viral across social media, with fans praising the veteran spinner for highlighting what they believe is an inconsistent selection policy.

During the show, Ashwin staged a mock conversation with journalist Vimal Kumar, who played the role of a selector while Ashwin impersonated a disappointed Samson. In the skit, the "selector" praised Samson for his performances before informing him that he would be "rested." Ashwin, acting as Samson, repeatedly responded, "I don't want to rest," turning the exchange into a humorous yet pointed commentary on the explanation often given to players omitted from squads. The roleplay quickly became a viral sensation online for its wit and underlying message.

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Beyond the comedy, Ashwin questioned the fairness of India's selection process, arguing that players who have delivered consistently deserve a longer run instead of being dropped after a few failures. He warned that frequent chopping and changing could create insecurity within the dressing room, making players feel that they have little room for error despite previous performances. Ashwin suggested that such uncertainty could negatively impact India's T20 setup in the long run.

Samson's omission has sparked widespread debate among fans and experts, especially considering his recent contributions in international cricket. While the selectors have maintained that the decision was part of testing India's bench strength, many former cricketers have questioned the rationale behind leaving out a player who had established himself in the T20 format. The lack of an official, detailed explanation has only intensified the discussion surrounding the squad announcement.

Ashwin's viral mimicry has ensured that the controversy remains firmly in the spotlight. While the light-hearted performance entertained viewers, it also reinforced a serious concern regarding consistency and transparency in team selection. With the Zimbabwe series approaching, the debate over Sanju Samson's exclusion is unlikely to fade anytime soon, as fans continue to demand greater clarity from the selectors regarding one of India's most talked-about omissions.