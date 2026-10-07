'I Don't Want To Leave This Place': Lionel Messi Delivers Heartbreaking Farewell Message To Argentina Fans

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Lionel Messi brought the curtain down on his illustrious international career in emotional fashion as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Messi delivered a memorable final performance, assisting twice and scoring once, before saying goodbye to the Argentina shirt after 208 appearances and 126 goals.

Addressing an emotional crowd after the final whistle, Messi admitted that he wished he could continue representing Argentina forever. “I wish I could play for Argentina all my life,” the legendary forward said. Messi also described the occasion as one of the saddest moments of his career, adding, “I will miss you a lot, the colours of the national team. I'll be supporting these kids, these boys all my life. We'll always be united.”

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Messi also paid tribute to the teammates who shared his extraordinary journey with Argentina. Reflecting on the trophies they won together, he said, “You made my dream come true. You helped me win the World Cup, the Copa America, and other tournaments. We played with pride and competed against everybody. I knew I was surrounded by warriors.”

The 39-year-old's international journey began in 2005 and included some of the highest highs and lowest lows in Argentine football. After years of heartbreak, Messi eventually led Argentina to Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024, while also lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2022. His final international appearance provided a fitting farewell, with Messi directly involved in all three goals against Benin.

Messi also urged the Argentina team and supporters to remain united in the years ahead. “We need to stay united. We have been an extraordinary group and that is why we won all we won. I don't want to leave this place, this field. I love you and I will miss you and I am proud of being an Argentinian,” he said.

While his international career has now come to an end, Messi is set to continue his club career with Inter Miami. For Argentina, however, his farewell marks the end of an era: one that transformed him from a young prodigy into a World Cup-winning captain and one of the greatest players in the history of the national team.