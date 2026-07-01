'I Don't See It': Shreyas Iyer Responds To 'Hype' Surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's International Debut | Video

BCCI/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer has made it clear that the Indian team management is not getting carried away by the growing calls for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut. Ahead of the first T20I against England, the India captain played down the hype surrounding the 15-year-old and insisted that the focus remains on the players who have already earned their place in the squad through performances.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Iyer was repeatedly asked about Sooryavanshi's possible debut after the youngster missed out in both T20Is against Ireland. Responding to questions about handling the immense buzz, Iyer said he was not paying attention to the outside noise. "I am not seeing any such thing. Really, I don't know. I have not heard anything," he remarked, indicating that discussions surrounding the youngster's debut were largely driven by fans and the media rather than the team management.

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Iyer also stressed that every player currently in the Indian squad has performed consistently to earn their opportunity. Without revealing India's playing XI, the skipper suggested that selection decisions would continue to be based on merit and team balance rather than public demand. His comments reinforced the team's cautious approach toward introducing the highly-rated left-handed batter to international cricket.

The excitement around Sooryavanshi has only intensified following India's disappointing 0-2 T20I series defeat to Ireland, where many fans and former cricketers questioned why the teenage prodigy was not given a chance. However, the team management has repeatedly maintained that his time will come and that there is no need to rush his development despite his remarkable rise through domestic and franchise cricket.

India now begin their five-match T20I series against England with fresh hopes of bouncing back after the Ireland setback. While anticipation surrounding Sooryavanshi remains as high as ever, Iyer's latest remarks suggest the youngster may still have to wait before receiving his maiden India cap, with the management determined to stick to its long-term plans rather than giving in to the growing hype.