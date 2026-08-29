'I Don't Know Anything': Pakistan Coach Sarfaraz Ahmed Breaks Silence On Imran Khan Sons' Interview Row | Video

Sarfaraz Ahmed Breaks Silence On Imran Khan Sons' Interview Row | X

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding an interview given by former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket legend Imran Khan’s sons, Suleiman and Kasim Khan, to Sky Sports during the ongoing Test match in England.

The interview, conducted by former England captain Michael Atherton, reportedly triggered concerns within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Reports claimed that the PCB had communicated with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over the interview, while Sky Sports went ahead with its broadcast during the first day of the Test.

Sarfaraz, however, distanced himself and the Pakistan team from the controversy when questioned about the reported discussions between the two boards. “I don’t know anything. I’m just focusing on the match,” the Pakistan coach said, making it clear that his attention remained on cricket.

When asked whether Pakistan players had considered refusing to take the field if the interview was aired, Sarfaraz immediately rejected the suggestion. “No, no, no, no,” he said, adding that the players were unaware of the issue and were simply having lunch when the interview was broadcast.

The interview saw Imran Khan’s sons speak about their father’s situation and concerns over his treatment and security while he remains incarcerated. While the segment was aired in the UK, Pakistan’s public broadcaster reportedly did not show it and instead carried advertisements. Despite the controversy, the Pakistan team continued with the Test as scheduled.