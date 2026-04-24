'I Don't Give A S***': Luke Ronchi Livid After Pak Journalist Keeps Interrupting Press Conference; Video Goes Viral

Tensions flared during a post-match media interaction when Luke Ronchi lost his temper after repeated interruptions from a Pakistani journalist, with the heated exchange quickly going viral online. The incident took place during an Pakistan Super League press conference involving Islamabad United, where Ronchi currently serves as head coach.

According to reports, the journalist repeatedly cut into Ronchi’s response while another reporter was asking a question, prompting visible frustration from the former New Zealand international. Attempting to maintain order, Ronchi firmly called out the disruption, saying, “Boss, we are in an order at the moment. He can ask the question... I don't give a s***,” as he raised his voice to restore decorum in the room.

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The situation escalated to the point where the press conference moderator had to step in and address the issue publicly. Urging discipline, the moderator reminded those present about maintaining professional standards, especially given the international attention on the event. He also instructed support staff to ensure the journalist did not interrupt proceedings again, emphasizing that any grievances should be handled separately rather than during the live interaction.

Clips of the exchange have since circulated widely on social media, sparking debate over media conduct and the pressures of high-profile sporting environments. While Ronchi’s blunt response drew mixed reactions, many viewers also pointed to the need for maintaining order and respect during official press briefings.