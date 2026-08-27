'I Don't Expect My History...': Anaya Bangar Set For Competitive Comeback In Australia, Eyes Elite Women's Cricket From March 2027 | Video

Anaya Bangar Set For Competitive Comeback In Australia | Anaya Bangar/ANI/Instagram/X

Anaya Bangar, cricketer and daughter of former India international and national batting coach Sanjay Bangar, has revealed plans to make her return to competitive cricket in Australia, with the aim of pursuing elite women’s cricket from March 2027.

Anaya said her comeback has involved a formal process under Cricket Australia’s framework, which she described as being designed to balance fairness, competitive integrity and inclusion in women’s sport. She said her case had been considered through the framework rather than being an automatic or informal decision.

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According to Anaya, her eligibility to play elite women’s cricket from March 2027 remains subject to the applicable policy requirements, including a blood test assessment at that time. She said that if the March 2027 assessment confirms that she continues to meet the required testosterone criteria, she would be eligible to pursue selection in elite women’s cricket, including through the Women’s Big Bash League pathway.

Anaya also stressed that receiving a pathway from Cricket Australia does not guarantee her a place in any team. She will still have to train, compete and perform to earn an opportunity at the highest level. Her comments underline that she views the potential return as a sporting challenge rather than an assured selection.

“I don't expect my history or my identity to earn me a place on a cricket team. I want my cricket to earn me a place on a cricket team,” Anaya said, emphasising her desire to be judged by her performances on the field as she prepares for her potential return to elite women's cricket in Australia.