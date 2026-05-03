'I Don't Care What People Say...': RCB's Jitesh Sharma Stands By 'Unprofessional' Remark On RR Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Amid IPL 2026 Season | Video

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A fresh controversy in IPL 2026 has put young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the spotlight after a remark by star Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Jitesh Sharma sparked widespread debate across the cricketing world.

The controversy began when RCB wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma described Sooryavanshi as “unprofessional,” a comment that quickly went viral and drew mixed reactions from fans and experts. However, as the discussion intensified, Sharma clarified the context behind his statement, insisting that his words were not meant as criticism of the youngster’s cricketing ability.

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According to Sharma, the remark was made in a light-hearted and informal sense, pointing toward Sooryavanshi’s age and typical teenage habits rather than any serious lack of discipline. The Rajasthan Royals prodigy, who is just 15, is known for balancing cricket with normal adolescent interests like watching cartoons and enjoying ice cream, something Sharma highlighted to explain his comment.

"I don't care what people say. There is a lot of professionalism expected of him because he has to perform at this level," said Sharma. Despite the controversy, Sharma was full of praise for the young batter’s immense talent, work ethic, and mindset.

Sooryavanshi, one of the breakout stars of IPL 2026, has already made headlines for his fearless batting and maturity beyond his years. His rapid rise has naturally brought increased attention, and incidents like these highlight the scrutiny young athletes face in the modern game.

The episode serves as a reminder of how quickly comments can be taken out of context in the age of social media, especially when it involves rising stars. While the initial remark stirred controversy, the clarification has helped shift focus back to Sooryavanshi’s performances, which continue to capture the imagination of fans across the country.