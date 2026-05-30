'I Didn't Touch Her': Rafael Jodar Denies Allegations Of Pushing A Ball Girl During His French Open Third-Round Match | Video

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Spanish tennis star Rafael Jodar has firmly denied accusations that he pushed a ball girl during his third-round match at the French Open, after a video of the incident sparked widespread debate across social media.

The controversy emerged during Jodar’s hard-fought victory over American player Alex Michelsen in Paris. A clip circulating online appeared to show the 19-year-old Spaniard making contact with a ball girl while leaving the court between sets. The footage quickly generated criticism, with some viewers suggesting the youngster had pushed the ball girl out of his way.

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However, Jodar strongly rejected those claims during his post-match press conference. The Spaniard explained that the ball girl had been moving backward while attempting to clear his path and lost her balance after catching herself on the court cover. According to Jodar, there was no physical contact between them.

“I didn’t touch her. No, no, no. I could never do that,” Jodar said while addressing reporters after the match. He also expressed appreciation for the work done by ball kids, especially under the demanding conditions at Roland-Garros.

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Several alternative video angles later circulated online, with many fans arguing that the initial footage created a misleading impression. Discussions on tennis forums and social media suggested the ball girl may have stumbled on the tarp covering the court rather than being pushed by the player.

Despite the controversy, Jodar’s impressive performance on court remained a major talking point. The Spanish youngster battled through a grueling five-set encounter to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

While the viral clip briefly overshadowed his achievement, Jodar has maintained that the incident was a misunderstanding and insists he would never intentionally harm or disrespect a ball kid.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.