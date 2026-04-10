'I Didn't Expect Him To Attack Iran': UFC Fighter Beneil Dariush Weighs In On Donald Trump's Move, Calls Out Epstein Files Inaction; Video

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UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush shared his candid views on US President Donald Trump, offering a perspective shaped by both personal support and measured critique. Known for speaking his mind outside the Octagon, Dariush didn’t shy away from addressing his political stance when asked directly.

Dariush revealed that he not only voted for Trump but also actively campaigned for him, signaling strong backing during the election period. Reflecting on Trump’s overall performance, he said he believes the US president is handling the challenges on his plate fairly well. However, he admitted that certain developments, particularly involving Iran, caught him off guard.

"I voted for him and campaigned for him. I think he's doing well with everything on his plate. I didn’t expect the thing with Iran to happen to be honest with you. I didn’t expect him to attack Iran, but I know it’s been escalating for years and it came to a point where there really wasn’t much of a choice," said Dariush.

Dariush speaks on Trump's presidency terms

Dariush expressed disappointment over what he perceived as insufficient progress in reducing government spending. He had hoped for more decisive action on that front, considering it a major campaign promise. Secondly, he brought up the long-discussed “Epstein Files,” stating that he expected greater transparency and accountability. The lack of significant developments, including the absence of high-profile arrests, was something he felt had negatively impacted the administration’s performance so far.

"In the last term I was very impressed so I would give him “A” but this term I would give him a “B” and the reason I give him a “B” is because of two things. I was hoping he would essentially cut down most of the government spending and then the other thing was the ‘Epstein Files.’ I had hope that they would be released but we still don’t really have anyone and no one’s been arrested, so those things I think really hurt his campaign so far," said Dariush.

Despite these criticisms, Dariush’s overall tone remained balanced. His remarks reflected both continued support and a willingness to question outcomes, illustrating a nuanced viewpoint rather than blind allegiance. As someone with roots in global issues and a platform in the public eye, his perspective adds another voice to the ongoing conversation around leadership and expectations in modern politics.