'I Can Retire Now': Switzerland's Zeki Amdouni Jokes Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Against Lionel Messi | X

Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni has gone viral after sharing a funny message on Snapchat before facing Lionel Messi at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Amdouni posted that playing against Messi was enough for him, joking, "I'm going to play against Messi—that's it, I can retire from football."

The light-hearted post came after Switzerland booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals. The Swiss side defeated Colombia 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the Round of 16 match ended 0-0 following extra time.

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Amdouni came on as a substitute in extra time and missed a good chance to score before the shootout. However, he kept his cool from the penalty spot, scoring his kick to help Switzerland reach the last eight.

Switzerland will now take on defending champions Argentina, led by Messi, in the quarter-finals. The match is one of the most awaited fixtures of the tournament with Amdouni set to face one of football's greatest players.

Argentina and Switzerland will face each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final on Saturday (July 11) at Kansas City Stadium. The match will kick off at 9:00 PM ET (6:30 AM IST on July 12). The winner will book a place in the semi-finals.