'I Can Respond...': Pat Cummins To Address Usman Khawaja's Explosive Sandpaper-Gate Allegations; Australian Captain Announces Media Interaction

Pat Cummins To Address Usman Khawaja's Explosive Sandpaper-Gate Allegations | X

Australian captain Pat Cummins has finally decided to break his silence on the fresh controversy surrounding the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal after former teammate Usman Khawaja made explosive revelations in his autobiography, Sabr.

Taking to social media, Cummins announced that he would address the media at Cricket Central on Friday morning, November 13, ahead of New South Wales' Sheffield Shield match. The Australian skipper confirmed that he was ready to answer questions surrounding the events of the week and Khawaja's allegations.

Pat Cummins To Address Usman Khawaja's Explosive Sandpaper-Gate Allegations

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"I'm training at Cricket Central tomorrow morning before the Blues play in the Shield match. Happy to speak with any and all media about the events of this week at 9.30 am," Cummins wrote.

The 32-year-old further explained that he had taken time to understand the full extent of Khawaja's claims before responding publicly. "I've taken some time to try and better understand the long list and full extent of Uzzy's allegations so I can respond properly," he added.

Interestingly, Cummins also invited journalists to stay back and support New South Wales during their Sheffield Shield fixture after the media interaction. "Afterwards please stay and support the Blues! I'll ask CA to send out details," he concluded.

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Khawaja has reignited the Sandpaper-gate controversy through his autobiography, alleging that the Australian dressing room was aware of the ball-tampering plan during the 2018 Test series against South Africa. The scandal had resulted in one-year bans for Steve Smith and David Warner, while Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month suspension.

Cummins' upcoming media interaction is expected to be closely watched as he prepares to respond to the allegations and clarify his position on one of the most controversial episodes in Australian cricket history.

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