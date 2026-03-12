'I Believe It Is An Insult...': Controversy Erupts As Advocate Filed Complaint Against Hardik Pandya For Allegedly Disrespecting Indian Flag During T20 World Cup Celebrations

ANI/X

A controversy has erupted involving Hardik Pandya after a complaint was filed against the Indian all-rounder for allegedly insulting the national flag during celebrations following India’s victory in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup final.

According to reports, advocate Wajid Khan submitted a complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Pune seeking the registration of an FIR against Pandya. The complaint alleges that the cricketer disrespected the Indian tricolour during the on-field celebrations after India defeated New Zealand national cricket team in the final. India national cricket team had produced a dominant performance in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, winning by 96 runs to retain the T20 World Cup title.

The complaint claims that Pandya wrapped the Indian flag around his body and allegedly behaved in an inappropriate manner while celebrating the historic triumph on the field. The advocate argued that such actions could be considered disrespectful to the national flag and requested authorities to take legal action under relevant laws that protect the dignity of the tricolour.

The incident reportedly occurred during the jubilant post-match celebrations when players and their families gathered on the ground after India’s emphatic victory. Videos and images from the celebrations quickly circulated on social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans and sparking debate over whether the act constituted disrespect toward the national flag.