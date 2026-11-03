'I Am Not Jesus': Michel Owono Faces Racist Abuse After Being Confused With Goalkeeper Owono

Michel Owono, a CF Can Vidalet defender, has condemned racist abuse and threats after being mistaken for Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono |

Michel Owono, a footballer with Spanish club CF Can Vidalet, has condemned racist abuse and threats after being mistaken for Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono following a fatal on-field incident involving a Tenerife player. The defender, who shares the goalkeeper's surname and Equatorial Guinean heritage, became the target of angry messages despite having no connection to the incident.

Mistaken Identity Sparks Online Abuse

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The controversy followed the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel, who died at the age of 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision during a match against FC Andorra. Goalkeeper Jesús Owono was involved in the incident after coming out to challenge the forward for the ball.

Despite receiving medical attention and being taken to hospital, De Miguel could not be saved. Following the incident, Jesús Owono faced criticism and abusive messages on social media. However, the backlash also reached Michel Owono, with several users apparently confusing the two footballers.

The Can Vidalet defender subsequently received racist remarks, insults and threats from people who wrongly associated him with the incident.

Michel responded by making it clear that he was not the Andorra goalkeeper and had no involvement in the incident. He also condemned the racist abuse directed at him, expressing his frustration at becoming a victim of mistaken identity.

CF Can Vidalet also voiced its support for the defender and condemned the abuse. The club stressed that racism, threats, insults and defamation have no place in football or society. Michel also expressed his condolences to De Miguel's family, underlining the need for respect and solidarity during a tragic moment for the football community.